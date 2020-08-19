Russell S. Heady



Barefoot Bay - Gunnery Sergeant Russell S. Heady, USMC, 88, of Barefoot Bay, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020.



Born June 27, 1932 in Peekskill, New York, Sgt. Heady graduated from Peekskill High School in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He fought valiantly and ultimately obtained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. As such, he proudly operated tanks and served as a tactical advisor for his section. Sgt. Heady received numerous honors and service medals as a result of his dedication and sacrifice for our country.



Upon receiving honorable discharge from the USMC, Sgt. Heady returned to Peekskill and later settled in Continental Village. There, he served as a volunteer firefighter and eventually as fire chief. While fire chief, he coordinated many rescues in the community including Bear Mountain and within the local mines. Sgt. Heady was also proudly a member of the Teamsters Local 456.



Upon his retirement, Sgt. Heady moved to Barefoot Bay, Florida in 1994. He quickly became an avid member of local USMC Detachment 918, in which he later served as the Commandant for almost 7 years. Subsequently, he served as Vice Commandant for the Marine Corps League for the State of Florida for 10 years. In 2000, he was honored as Marine of the Year and Leaguer of the Year for the State of Florida. He was also awarded Devil Dog of the Year twice.



Sgt. Heady's membership affiliations also included the Elk's Lodge, the DAV, the VFW, and the American Legion.



He was baptized Episcopalian and was an active member of the Episcopal Church over the entirety of his lifetime at St. Peter's Church in Peekskill, New York and St. Elizabeth's in Sebastian, Florida.



Sgt. Heady is preceded in death by his parents: Leonce and Jennie Heady of Peekskill, NY; his brothers: Leonce Heady and Douglas Heady; and sister: Zora McNeece.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothea V. Heady (née Travis), his 3 children: Zora Lynn Wilson, Dawn Heady and Russell (Jody) Heady; his 4 grandchildren: Kaitlynn (Tyler) Eads, Courtney (Ryan) Hoffman, Jennifer (Shawn) Keill and Russell D. Heady Il; and 4 greatgrandchildren: Alexander Eads, Samuel Eads, Kaden Keill and Tegan Keill; as well as his beloved dog, Sarge Heady.



Plans for memorial service are to be determined at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Semper Fi.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store