Ruth Faggianelli
- - Ruth Faggianelli died on Saturday July 20, 2019. Ruth worked at the Patrick Air Force Base PX in the 1950s, and at the Satellite High School cafeteria in the 1960s and 1970s. She is survived by her two children Patrick Jr. (Elaine) and Nancy (Sheree), her "favorite" niece Sandy Waldinger (Mary Helen), her granddaughters Kim (Victor), Morgan, Alex and Kat, and her great-granddaughters Maya and Arya. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Patrick Faggianelli, Sr. ("Pat") in 2008, after more than 60 years of marriage. Ruth was a special person who had many dear lifelong friends and cherished them all. A special remembrance of Ruth appears at https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/201849964. A private service will be held for the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019