Merritt Island - Ruth Rizzo May, age 96, of Merritt Island FL, passed peacefully into her beloved Savior Jesus' arms early Saturday morning February 8, 2020. Ruth was born in Washington D.C. to Joseph and Carmela Rizzo, who emigrated to the United States from Sicily in 1905. One of twelve siblings, Ruth lived on 3rd Street NE a few blocks from Union Station. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends growing up in the Italian Christian Church where her father was a pastor. Ruth worked in the War Department as a clerical typist before following her parents to Merritt Island Florida to work at Patrick Air Force Base in Base Supply from the 1950s through 1970s. Her duties included supporting base operations and the early space program at both Patrick and Cape Kennedy and is where she met and later married her husband, Carl Robert May, who also worked in base supply. Ruth retired from Civil Service in 1979 to spend more time with family and friends. Her family was involved with the Italian Christian Church of North Courtenay and more recently attended Calvary Chapel Merritt Island. She enjoyed doing cross-word puzzles, remained active throughout her life sharing time with friends and family, and was blessed to have a sound and sharp mind throughout her entire life. Above all, she loved God, her family and friends and lived faithfully in all she endeavored. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Carmela Rizzo, brothers Charles, Sani, Sam, Paris, and Samuel Rizzo, sisters Mary Cavicchia, Esther Vito, Helen Tropea and husband Carl May. She is survived by her sister Jennie Marescalco, brother Daniel Rizzo, and son Darren May and blessed with many nieces, nephews and family members. Visitation will take place from 6-8 pm Friday, 21 Feb 20 at the Wylie Baxley Funeral Home (1360 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island) and at 10-11 am on Saturday, 22 Feb 20 at Calvary Chapel Merritt Island (3500 N Courtenay Pkwy) prior to the celebration of life service at 11 am. A time of fellowship at Calvary Chapel will follow the service with burial at 2:30 pm at the Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge. Flowers may be sent to the Funeral Home or alternatively donations made to Calvary Chapel Youth Ministry in lieu of flowers.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020