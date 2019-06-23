|
Ryan Brett Thomas
Satellite Beach - Ryan Brett Thomas "RT", 41, left this Earth to rejoice eternally in Heaven on May 24, 2019.
As Ryan always boasted, he was "Made in Holland" and then moved to Satellite Beach, Florida in 1978.
Ryan was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and an inspiration to many friends. He loved to live life to the fullest with a great sense of humor, always had a beaming smile on his face, opened his heart to everyone, and would simply give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He enjoyed playing ping pong, shooting hoops, and especially swimming in the pool and riding bikes with his children. Ryan belonged to the National Honor Society in school, mentored youth sports at the YMCA over the last 20 years, and was known for his many 3-pointers on the court. He owned and operated a local tile roof stocking business, recognized for having excellent work ethics. Ryan was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Ryan is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer Friedhoff; children, Carson, Emmalee, Mia, Nathan, Peyton, Liam, and Blake; his first grandchild, due this fall; his parents, Vern and Linda Thomas; his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Michael Williams; and his nephews, Cole, Owen, and Joshua.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity Wellsprings Church 638 South Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach, FL 32937.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019