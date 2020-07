Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sally's life story with friends and family

Share Sally's life story with friends and family

Sally A. Douglas



Melbourne, FL - Sally A. Douglas, 80, of Melbourne passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. She was a retired Air Force wife and Personal Services Representative for the Barnett Bank and member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.



Survivors include her sons Ricky and Scott Hover, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store