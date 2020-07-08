Sally Ann Douglas
Melbourne, FL - Sally Ann Douglas, 80, of Melbourne Florida, passed away peacefully at home July 4, 2020. She was born July 7, 1939 to Guy and Hazel Brown in Potsdam, New York. She was a retired Air Force wife and had retired from Barnett Bank in 2000.
She married Samuel Douglas in 1992 and they loved to travel. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a wonderful cook and liked to quilt and tend to her garden. She was preceded in death by her first husband Vernon Hover, her husband Samuel Douglas and her first son Vernon Hover Jr (Diane).
Sally is survived by her sons Ricky Hover and Scott Hover (Carla) as well as her stepson and daughter inlaw Mike and Jan Douglas, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many other family members. A small family service will be held at Fountainhead Funeral home and directed by Reverend Pam Easterday of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where Sally was a member. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America alzfdn.org
or the local ASPCA- she loved all of her dogs and cats through the years.