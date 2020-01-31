Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Sally Ann Robertson

West Melbourne - Sally Ann Robertson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Palm Bay. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA. and moved with her family to Brevard County in 1956. Sally graduated from Melbourne High in 1965 and graduated Barry University. She retired from Harris Corporation after many faithful years, and later employed by Glenbrook. Sally loved God, her family and friends. Her two sons were the love of her life and she was a dedicated, loving mom. She enjoyed the beach and sports. Sally is survived by her son, Steven J. Robertson, Jr. and Valerie Fontaine and son and daughter-in-law, Scott T. and Candice Robertson; grandchildren, Emma, Cameron, Riley and Cole; sisters, Lana Hardy and Janet Campbell; significant other, Walt Rowe.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Sol and Martha Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Trinity Memorial Funds, 50 West Strawbridge Ave., Melbourne, FL 32901.

Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne is serving the family. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
