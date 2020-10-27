1/
Sam Colombo
Sam Colombo

Melbourne Beach, FL - Sam Colombo 83, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in Melbourne Beach, Florida. He was survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carol (Jarecki) Colombo, his 5 children, Lisa Louise Kahler (son-in-law Paul), Michael Anthony Colombo (daughter-in-law Nancy), Gary Allen Colombo (daughter-in-law Cindy), David Joseph Colombo (daughter-in-law Maureen),Wendy Marie Colombo, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother to Vincent Colombo, and late sister Antoinette Jovanovic. He was also survived by brother-in-laws John Jarecki (wife Nancy) and Robert Jarecki (wife Margaret). He was a graduate of Wirt High School, class of 55', proud owner of (2) Sterk's Super Foods, Sauk Village, Illinois and Crown Point, Indiana. He also had many nieces and nephews who will surely miss his laughter, teasing and overall warmth of a man well lived and loved by many. His love of golf was his weakness as a member of Vero Beach Country Club and Aquarina and he loved those Chicago Cubs all of his life, finally getting to see the World Series won by them. This loss will dearly effect many of his family members and friends. Rest in peace, my love




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
