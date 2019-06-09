Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Sam L. Ostrow

- - Sam L Ostrow is experiencing the fulfillment of his faith while he awaits his bride of 70 years "HoneyBear" aka Jean, brother Fred, 3 children along with grand and great grandchildren. His firstborn is with him now. As the first US born child of his family, he grew up in Cincinnati, served in the USAAC during WWII, fell in love forevermore, graduated Berkeley, raised family, and enjoyed his retirement. Family and God define him and the guidance he gives us. He put up with a lot, never burns his bridges and adversity is just another adventure. Lastly, he loves a good hot dog with mac and cheese.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019
