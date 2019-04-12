Sandra Faulkenberry



Merritt Island - Sandra Lee Faulkenberry, age 80, a long time resident of Merritt Island, passed away Tuesday morning, April 9th, 2019 at 5:00 am. Born July 9th, 1938 in Parkersburg West Virginia, she began studies in nursing after graduating high school.



This led to her serving in the US Women's Army Corps as a Medical Specialist from 1957 to 1959. After her marriage in 1959 she traveled to Germany with her husband, beginning the journey of starting a family. Later she began work in Civil Service for TASCOM and contnued with DARCOM until 1976 while in Worms Germany. Finally, she began a career as a NASA employee in 1979, serving in multiple roles that included assignments in the Launch Control Center and the Launch Weather Services Office; She retired from NASA in 1994.



As a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 59 years Olin Faulkenberry, her five sons Marshall, James, Bret, Bart, and Daniel; she has 12 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at the Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, 5475 N US HWY 1 Cocoa Florida, on Saturday April 13th. Veiwing will begin at 9:30am with services beginning at 10:30am. Following graveside ceremonies, which will include military honors, there will be a celebration of life held at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island begining at approximately 1pm Saturday afternoon. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 12, 2019