Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Sandra Faulkenberry
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Merritt Island - Sandra Lee Faulkenberry, age 80, a long time resident of Merritt Island, passed away Tuesday morning, April 9th, 2019 at 5:00 am. Born July 9th, 1938 in Parkersburg West Virginia, she began studies in nursing after graduating high school.

This led to her serving in the US Women's Army Corps as a Medical Specialist from 1957 to 1959. After her marriage in 1959 she traveled to Germany with her husband, beginning the journey of starting a family. Later she began work in Civil Service for TASCOM and contnued with DARCOM until 1976 while in Worms Germany. Finally, she began a career as a NASA employee in 1979, serving in multiple roles that included assignments in the Launch Control Center and the Launch Weather Services Office; She retired from NASA in 1994.

As a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 59 years Olin Faulkenberry, her five sons Marshall, James, Bret, Bart, and Daniel; she has 12 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, 5475 N US HWY 1 Cocoa Florida, on Saturday April 13th. Veiwing will begin at 9:30am with services beginning at 10:30am. Following graveside ceremonies, which will include military honors, there will be a celebration of life held at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island begining at approximately 1pm Saturday afternoon.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 12, 2019
