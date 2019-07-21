Services
Monroeville, AL - Mrs. Sandra (Sandy) G. Gates, age 70, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 under hospice care at her residence in Monroeville, AL. She had a rare brain illness, PML.

Mrs. Gates was a native of Columbia, SC and a graduate of A. C. Flora High School and the University of South Carolina where she majored in history. After college Sandy moved to work in Atlanta and then New Mexico before moving to Florida where she worked for NASA and retired as a procurement analyst. Sandy's sons were very active in sports at Cocoa High School in Cocoa, FL and Holy Trinity in Melbourne FL and with traveling teams and Sandy worked in many booster club jobs to support the various sports teams. She and her husband spent many weekends on the road traveling to sporting events and valued the relationships made with other families involved in the games. Sandy was able to see one son play in the Division III College World Series.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, C. McFerron Gittinger and Mary Katherine Timberlake Gittinger. Survivors include: her husband of 39 years, Mr. John Gates of Monroeville, AL; step-daughter, Kimberly Tacke of Aurora, Colorado; two sons, Dr. Scott Gates (Amanda) of Pace, FL and Stephen Gates (Karmen) of Brandon, MS; two sisters, Joanne Brown of Woodbridge, Virginia and Marsha Gittinger of Hernando, FL; 4 grandchildren, Brendon Tacke, Mason Tacke, Jackson Gates, and Ellie Gates; and a great-grandson.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019
