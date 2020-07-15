Sandra Lee Huppel Tolle
West Melbourne - Sandra Lee Huppel Tolle, Age 82, of West Melbourne is now at home with Jesus as of Monday, March 16. Sandy was born in Orlando, Florida to Jefferson B. and Jenny L. Huppel. She attended the University of Florida where she met the love of her life, Joe Tolle, Jr. and they were married in 1958 and settled in the Melbourne area. Together Joe and Sandy raised 3 children and she stayed home with them while Joe owned and ran Sebastian River Drugs and later Bay Street Pharmacy in Sebastian. Always an involved mom, Sandy was a youth soccer coach and active member of the soccer booster club.
After her children were grown and out of the home, Sandy returned to University of Central Florida to complete a Bachelor of Legal Studies. She served as a Guardian ad Litem helping to protect vulnerable children. Additionally, she was very active in PEO, a philanthropic women's organization, and Brevard Federated Republican Women. Sandy has always been actively involved with her church family, most recently serving on the hostess committee at First Baptist of Melbourne. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Promise Thrift Store and Space Coast Early Intervention Center.
Sandy is survived by her children, Elizabeth "Kin: (Butch) McMurray of Manchester Township, Indiana, Joe III "Tiger" (Theresa) of Grant, Florida and William "Bill" of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Also surviving are grandchildren Megan and Travis McMurray, Taryn, Joseph IV "TJ", and Taelyn Tolle and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Joe Tolle, Jr. in 2014.
Her love for family, friends and neighbors alike, her quick smile and gentle laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially by her family. Yet, how can we be sad when we know that she has gone home and we will one day be reunited! John 14:2-3
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11AM at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Promise in Brevard, PO Box 120028, West Melbourne, FL 32912-0028 (www.promi seinbrevard.com
) or WCIF (Where Christ is First) 106.3 Radio Station, PO Box 366, Melbourne, FL 32902-0366 (www.wcif.com
).