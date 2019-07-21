Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mims, FL
Saralyn Lamb


1936 - 2019
Saralyn Lamb Obituary
Saralyn Lamb

Titusville - Saralyn Lamb, 82, a life-long resident of Titusville died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Saralyn was born in Orange City, Florida. She spent much of her retirement in her beloved North Carolina. She worked for over thirty years in Fire and Safety at Kennedy Space Center. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesville, North Carolina and attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mims.

Saralyn is survived by her son, Marc Lamb, and his wife, Fay, of Titusville, her grandsons Corey and Ethan Johnson and Ethan's wife Jamie, all of Titusville, and by her great-grandchildren Jacob, Kaylee, Emilee, Micah, Abigail, and Kellan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coram Lamb, her parents Melvyn and Margaret Higgs, and her brother, Glenn Higgs.

A visitation will be held from 5-7pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at North Brevard Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mims. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019
