Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saundra Purschwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz Obituary
Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz

Cocoa - Mrs. Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz, 79, went peacefully to be with the Lord and her parents on October 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She leaves her husband, Edwin "Larry", Jr; a daughter: Sharon of Titusville; a son: Dennis (Donna) of Thompson Station, TN, a granddaughter: Danielle of Amarillo, TX and an aunt: Gloria (Jim) Markgraf of Monroeville, NJ.

Before becoming ill, Sandy and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome and several fly/drive trips to Europe, Asia and Alaska.

She was under the care of Wuesthoff Hospice House and Wuesthoff Home Care for about 6 months. Funeral services will be Friday (10/11) at 10:00 AM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, Titusville Chapel. Interment will follow in Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge.

For friends who wish to honor Sandy, the family suggests memorial donations to Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice & Palliative Care, 8060 Spyglass Hill Rd, Viera, FL 329040 in lieu of flowers. To share a memory of Sandy or leave a special message visit www.NewcomerTitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saundra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now