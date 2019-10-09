|
Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz
Cocoa - Mrs. Saundra "Sandy" Purschwitz, 79, went peacefully to be with the Lord and her parents on October 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She leaves her husband, Edwin "Larry", Jr; a daughter: Sharon of Titusville; a son: Dennis (Donna) of Thompson Station, TN, a granddaughter: Danielle of Amarillo, TX and an aunt: Gloria (Jim) Markgraf of Monroeville, NJ.
Before becoming ill, Sandy and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome and several fly/drive trips to Europe, Asia and Alaska.
She was under the care of Wuesthoff Hospice House and Wuesthoff Home Care for about 6 months. Funeral services will be Friday (10/11) at 10:00 AM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, Titusville Chapel. Interment will follow in Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge.
For friends who wish to honor Sandy, the family suggests memorial donations to Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice & Palliative Care, 8060 Spyglass Hill Rd, Viera, FL 329040 in lieu of flowers. To share a memory of Sandy or leave a special message visit www.NewcomerTitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 9, 2019