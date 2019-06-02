|
Scott Chandler
Titusville - Scott Chandler of Titusville, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana departed this life on May 18, 2019. He was the son of George Dana Chandler and Wilma (Dunkle) Chandler. He married his college sweetheart Marilyn Joan Chandler in Indianapolis April 13, 1957. Scott loved people, sports and the many wonders of nature. He loved fishing and hunting and was formidable foe when playing bridge or poker.
Scott thrived on competitive athletics. He was co captain of his Lawrence Central High School basketball and football teams. He graduated from Lawrence Central High school in 1952. He was captain on coach Tony Hinkle's 1955 Butler football team. He was a member of Sigma Chi. He graduated from Butler University in 1956. He received his master degree from Butler in 1958.
Scott had a long career in education that included teaching both biology and physical education , being an Assistant Principal, Principal, Director of Career Education, Director of Personnel and Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He was instrumental in developing the curriculum of the Walker Career Center Plus overseeing its construction. He retired from the Carmel Clay school system.
Scott was president of the Carmel school foundation and member of the Carmel Indiana Rotary club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Scott is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Joan and three children and their spouses. Kelly Lee ( Ed) Heaton, Edward Scott (Faith) and Kristina Leslie (Todd) Godleski; and eight surviving grandchildren. He has three surviving siblings: Elizabeth; Michael (Paula) and Charles (Ann). Scott's grandson, John Scott Godleski preceded him in death.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held a later date. To leave a message or memory of Scott, visit www.newcomertitusville.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019