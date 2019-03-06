Scott Esterby



Palm Bay, Florida - Scott Esterby, 58, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on September 16, 1960. He was the owner of Brevard Ground Works.



Scott is survived by his wife, Patricia Abbott Esterby, daughters Melissa Renaut (Karl), Miranda Pollom (Luke), grandchildren, Mackenize and Jackson Pollom.



Also survived by his brother, Francis Esterby (Gigi), sisters, Ashley Summers, Diane Whitehead, Barbara McDonald, Patricia Herter (Garey), Sue Graban (Mark).



Scott opened his business in 1988. His first customer is a customer still. During the years, he saved an elderly client's life, mowed a widow's yard for over 18 years free of charge and was referred to by many as their Lawn Angel.



He was the proud owner of the Bamboo Lounge in his backyard. There he hosted both family and friends to holiday and birthday dinners, Superbowl and Daytona 500 parties, a wedding and even a funeral.



He proposed daily for two years to Patti, the love of his life, and married her on April 9, 1988. He even wrote a country song about their love, titled Have You Ever Met My First Wife?



The second love of his life was his daughters whose favorite memories include watching cartoons in bed on Saturday mornings, camping, water skiing, knee boarding, mudding and playing Jeopardy every night. Scott took them to many beaches, state parks, natural springs and taught them to fish, drive and shoot guns.



His final love was his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Fatdad, teaching them all he taught his girls, spoiling them shamelessly and just having fun with them. He loved them to infinity and beyond.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all his friends and family to attend. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 6, 2019