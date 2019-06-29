Resources
Scott VanDyke Barrs

Scott VanDyke Barrs Obituary
Scott Van Dyke Barrs

Merritt Island - Scott Van Dyke Barrs, 67,of Merritt Island,Florida, passed away quietly at his home on June 3, 2019. He was born and was raised primarily in Tampa. Scott is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Sumiko "Sumi" Shin Barrs. He is also survived by five siblings :Carrington Barrs (Nancy), Bretta Sullivan(Don), Rick Barrs(Donna ), Bruce Barrs(Maria), and Catherine Marston(John), all of Tampa, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Carrington Sr. and Peggy Van Dyke Barrs. Scott graduated from Tampa's Plant High School 1969. He later received a degree from Tampa Technical Institute and enjoyed a successful 40 year career in the aerospace industry, working for several companies including RCA, GE, and most recently Computer Sciences Raytheon as a systems controller.

Scott was a kind soul, caring greatly for his wife, friends, and extended family. He and Sumi rarely missed a family gathering in Tampa. As a hobby, Scott enjoyed all vogues of electronic communications popularized through the years, such as ham radios, CB radios and computers.Scott's kind and gentle spirit will be missed.

The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 2202, or to a .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 29, 2019
