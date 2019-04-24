Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Cocoa, FL
Scott Weston Kenaston


1962 - 2019
Scott Weston Kenaston Obituary
Scott Weston Kenaston

Cocoa - Scott Weston Kenaston, 56, of Cocoa, passed away on Wednesday, March 27 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville.

Scott was born in 1962 in Rockledge, residing in the area for most of his life.

He was a graduate of Cocoa High, Florida Culinary Institute and worked as a chef in Virginia, South Carolina and locally. He enjoyed sailing, water skiing, motorcycling and good bourbon.

He is survived by his mother, Janet; daughter, Lauren; brothers, Bob (Betsy) and David (Vicki); several nieces, nephews and many other family members.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Cocoa on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm, with a reception to follow in Thursby Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the ()

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019
