Sharlene Raulerson
Titusville - Sharlene Ann Raulerson, age 83, went to live with our Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Sharlene was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on April 7, 1937, one of six children born to Frank E. S. and Edna Louise Cruthers Smith. She moved to Titusville in her teens, pursuing what turned out to be a lifelong career as a hairdresser, while also finding time to substitute teach and sell Avon. Sharlene proudly raised a family with her beloved husband of 43 years, Leslie J. Raulerson.
Sharlene was preceded in death by Leslie, daughter Sheryl Ann, and her brother Walter S. Smith (Opal). She is survived by her sons Steve Brian (Karen), and Brett Edward (Suzanne), and sisters Joyce Davis (Calvin), Cindy Crawford (Gene), Marjorie Green (Hollis), and Deborah Lyons (Joseph). She was "Grandma" to 7 grandchildren and "Great-Grandma" to 9 great-grandchildren. Sharlene was also Honorary Second Mom to Leonard C. Kingsley of Groton, CT, and Troy W. Bomar III of Fort Worth, TX.
Always one to help others, whether chauffeuring a homebound friend to a doctor's appointment or cutting someone's hair for a special occasion, she will be greatly missed by countless friends and family members who were blessed to know and love her. Sharlene knew no strangers. She touched the lives of many people with a smile and her generous heart.
A Visitation will be held on August 30 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 pm, at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville. A Private Graveside Service will be held for family members at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The American Heart Association
, The American Lung Association
, or The American Kidney Fund.