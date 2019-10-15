|
Sharon Arlene Roloff
Crawfordville - Sharon Arlene Roloff, 54, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and pets on Oct 9th 2019 after a seven year battle with Osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Sharon was born in Orlando FL and lived in Melbourne FL until she found her everlasting home in Crawfordville in 1998. Sharon graduated from Melbourne High School in 1983 where she exceled at softball and volleyball. Sharon had a long and joyful career at Advanced Business System in Tallahassee. Sharon loved swimming, shopping, the beach, karaoke and spending time with family.
Sharon was the eldest daughter of Nelson and Peggy Smith. She is survived by her parents and beloved husband of 32 years, Craig Roloff. Craig and Sharon's love was never stronger than in the moment they shared when Sharon began her journey home to be with God.
A product of their love is their only child Dana Marie (Roloff) Ivester who lives in Crawfordville with her husband Anthony Ivester. They have one child, Ella Marie Ivester, Sharon's beloved granddaughter.
Sharon is also survived by her sister June Smith, niece Lea Parkhurst of Crawfordville, niece Lauren Rhode and preceded in death by her sister Sandra Smith.
Through her battle with cancer, Sharon never gave up. Her positive attitude and fighting spirit inspired many people.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 19th at 2pm-6pm at Sharon's Parent House 413 Old magnolia Rd Crawfordville FL 32327
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Sharon Roloff Osteosarcoma Fund. http://donorbox.org/sharon or by mail MIB Agents HQ, PO Box 858 Barnard VT 05031
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019