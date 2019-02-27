Sharon K. (Burns) Rebhan



Melbourne - Sharon K. (Burns) Rebhan passed peacefully in her home on February 23, 2019. Formally of Buffalo NY, Sharon fled the ice and snow for the warmth and sunshine she grew to love and appreciate in 2014.



A loving Mother, a good hand-holder, a wonderful friend and listener, a great shopping partner, and a push-over for a weekend getaways…You could always count on Mom to be there when you needed her. She was a veracious reader and would often be found on her front porch reading her Kindle while sipping her coffee. She loved her church and found St John the Evangelist community to be her great comfort.



She leaves behind to miss her, a daughter; Amy (Bob) Epling of Viera, FL. A son; Michael Robert Rebhan of Clearlake CA, and a daughter; Julie Ann (Bill) Mahlert of Missoula MT.



Sharon was most proud of her grandchildren, granddaughter Renee and her daughter Aryah, Ellwod Arron Friedrich (Dani), and Anabel Friedrich and her daughter Kimberly. She also enjoyed the company of her bonus grandsons, Michael (Lori) Epling and his son Zayne, and Stephen Epling and his sons Mason and Maxwell.



She also leaves behind her niece Beth (John) Preziuso and their children Abby and Joe, a nephew; Mario Bargnesi and sons Alex and Corey, and a nephew David Bargnesi.



She will re-join the loved ones who have predeceased her, her Mother Ann Burns, her sister Barbara and Brother-in-law Mario Bargnesi, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends.



A visitation will be held at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Viera on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with a prayer service at 1:00 PM. Please visit our website at www.BeckmanWilliamson.com to sign Sharon's guestbook.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hold the ones you love a little closer and let them know how much they mean to you.



TTFNB Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 27, 2019