Sharon L. Pinter
Titusville - Sharon L. Pinter, 76, of Titusville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born in Lima, OH on July 1, 1944 to the late Charles and Clara Belle Crites. She was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church and Friends of the Titusville Library. She enjoyed reading books, especially the Bible, nature watching, spending time with her church family and working jigsaw puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed her time as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Other than her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, James R Pinter. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Mechelle (Michael C Sr) Akers; sons Brad (Sharon) LaWarre and Robert (Cat) LaWarre III; step daughter Donna (Barry) Thompson; step son James S (Kristy) Pinter; grandson Michael C Akers II, step grandchildren Courtney (Cole) Akers-McQueeny, James G Pinter and Jonah Pinter; sisters Janice Hefner, Marilyn (Dellace) Holton and Christine Scott. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Assisting Hands Rockledge for all the loving care and companionship they provided to Sharon and the family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2PM. Sharon will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2PM. Memorial Contributions may be made in Sharon's name to Hospice of St. Francis. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
