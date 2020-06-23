Sheldon Pearce
Sheldon Pearce

Sanford, FL - Sheldon Allen Troy Pearce died peacefully in the Advent Health hospital in Deland on June 19th, 2020 at the age of 53.

Sheldon is survived by his daughter Alyssa B. Pearce and his siblings John T. Pearce Jr., David C. Pearce and Pam A. Olson. He is preceded in death by his father John T. Pearce Sr. his mother Betty J. Smith and wife Martha Cecilia Pearce.

Sheldon was a kind and driven man who would give you the shirt off his back, anyone who knew him would tell you the same. If you ever needed help with anything he would have been there.

A funeral is scheduled for 1:00pm for June 27th at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. Viewing hours start at 11:00 am.




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
