Camarillo, CA 12/22/1946-7/14/2019 - Sherry Lee Poole-Morford passed on July 14, 2019, survived by her loving family in Camarillo, California. Sherry's parents, Pat and Bill Poole, longtime residents of Melbourne, died in 2015 and 2010, respectively. A sister, Melinda L. Poole, also survives in Melbourne, Florida. Sherry was a former Melbourne resident attending Ruth Henegar Elementary, Melbourne High School, and Florida State University.

Following graduation, Sherry moved to southern California, marrying Michael P. Morford, also a long time resident of Eau Gallie, Florida. Sherry loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than life itself, she said "I've never been happier than being a grandmother. It is the best life ever!"

Sherry is survived by her husband (Michael), of Camarillo, California; and daughters Lisa Burola (Jeff) and Tracy Wines (Caleb). Five grandchildren also of California will remember her loving legacy. Please send cards and letters to the Morford Family:1633 Avenida Soltura, Camarillo, CA 93010.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from July 17 to July 21, 2019
