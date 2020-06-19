Sheryl Lynn "Shay" Wolf



Sheryl Lynn "Shay" Wolf, age 64, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 17th. Shay was born in Annapolis, MD., however, moved to Brevard County, FL. where she ended up becoming a lifelong resident. She earned her MBA from Webster University and had a distinguished career in Government Contracting. Shay was employed by Carr, Riggs and Ingram as a Manager of Government Services.



Proceeded in death by her parents Larry and Pat Naylor, a brother Tom Naylor and her beloved daughter, Shelly Johnson. She is survived by her husband Tom Wolf; daughter, Kara (Rich) Pilock. sons, Matt (Cherie) Johnson, 2d Lt Thomas Wolf and Wyatt Wolf; her beautiful grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Jackson, James and Layla; and great granddaughter, Delany. Also surviving are siblings, Teresa Roop, Joe Naylor, Guy Naylor, Beth Naylor and an overwhelming number of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Shay was a Godly woman who dedicated her whole life to her family. We will celebrate her life on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 pm, in her house of worship, Faith City Church, located at 5195 S. Washington Ave. Titusville, FL 32780. The family welcomes flowers or a contribution to any of the charities she volunteered time to; Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Guardian ad Litem, Feeding America Backpack Program.



For peace of mind during this time, the family is encouraging that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store