|
|
Shilah Felder
Merritt Island - Shilah Felder died peacefully on Friday, September 13th. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, friend, Dairy Queen of Green County, WI 1937, founder of day nursery in the Panama Canal Zone 1969, and her devotion to her church.
She is survived by by her children Dan Felder and Shilah Radcliffe, son-in-law James Radcliffe, foster sister Lois Ray, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her service will be at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church on September 28th at 11 a.m.
Please make donations to the Alzheimer's Research Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019