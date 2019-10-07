|
|
Shirley A. Main
Port St. John - Shirley A. Main, 90, of Port St. John passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1929 in East Liverpool, OH to the late John and Florence Curran. Other than her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Main and son Bruce R. Main. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Karen (Hubert) Rios; sons John (Kathryn) Main and David (Anne) Main; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held TONIGHT from 6-8 PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 2PM at First Baptist Church, Port St. John with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 7, 2019