North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Port St. John, FL
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Shirley A. Main


1929 - 2019
Shirley A. Main Obituary
Shirley A. Main

Port St. John - Shirley A. Main, 90, of Port St. John passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1929 in East Liverpool, OH to the late John and Florence Curran. Other than her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Main and son Bruce R. Main. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Karen (Hubert) Rios; sons John (Kathryn) Main and David (Anne) Main; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held TONIGHT from 6-8 PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 2PM at First Baptist Church, Port St. John with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 7, 2019
