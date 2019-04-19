Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
1400 North Washington Ave
Titusville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Titusville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Eldridge


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Eldridge Obituary
Shirley Eldridge

Titusville - Shirley Jean Eldridge was born on September 27, 1941 in Paducah, KY and died in Titusville, FL, on April 16, 2019. Shirley was married to Leroy Eldridge for 55 years and leaves a legacy of four sons, seventeen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

From a humble, orphan beginning, Shirley traveled the world, inspired others to love Jesus, and her legacy will continue for generations to come. Leroy was former pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Titusville, FL, and she served with him for 13 years.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1 -2 pm followed by the funeral at 2 pm both at Temple Baptist Church in Titusville.

For her full obituary and to leave comments, please visit northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now