Shirley Eldridge
Titusville - Shirley Jean Eldridge was born on September 27, 1941 in Paducah, KY and died in Titusville, FL, on April 16, 2019. Shirley was married to Leroy Eldridge for 55 years and leaves a legacy of four sons, seventeen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
From a humble, orphan beginning, Shirley traveled the world, inspired others to love Jesus, and her legacy will continue for generations to come. Leroy was former pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Titusville, FL, and she served with him for 13 years.
The family will receive friends Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1 -2 pm followed by the funeral at 2 pm both at Temple Baptist Church in Titusville.
For her full obituary and to leave comments, please visit northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 19, 2019