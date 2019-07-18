|
Shirley Hodge
Melbourne - Shirley Ann Hodge died Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Shirley moved from Colorado to the Eau Gallie/ Melbourne area in 1967. Shirley is survived by her children: Mike Hodge of Cocoa Beach, Bobbye Marsala of Malabar, and John Hodge of Melbourne. She is also survived by sisters, Kris Cannon and Judy Liggett of Bradenton, FL. and Richard Culp of Indialantic. Shirley is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm AT DAVIS SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.
Anyone wishing to send the family a message, share a story, or make a donation is asked to visit Shirley Hodge's memorial page at www.davisseawindsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in the memory of Shirley Hodge to Hospice of Health First, Health First Foundation.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 18, 2019