Shirley Hubbard
Shirley Chase Hubbard, 85, passed away peacefully June 21st surrounded by loving family. She was a native of Stuart, FL and was a resident of Melbourne for 23 years. Shirley is survived by Jerry, her loving husband of 63 years, son Randall Hubbard of Melbourne, and daughter Dr. Amy E. Hubbard of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents Newton and Rena Chase, sisters Marjorie Hart and Leona Harrison, and brother Billy Chase. Shirley was an avid gardener especially native Florida plants. Her love of wildlife was legendary as demonstrated by the numerous wild animals she rescued and nursed back to health. Most importantly she was a proud mother and her legacy is her children.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her celebration of life will be at a later date in Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the animal rescue charity of your choice.
Shirley Chase Hubbard, 85, passed away peacefully June 21st surrounded by loving family. She was a native of Stuart, FL and was a resident of Melbourne for 23 years. Shirley is survived by Jerry, her loving husband of 63 years, son Randall Hubbard of Melbourne, and daughter Dr. Amy E. Hubbard of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents Newton and Rena Chase, sisters Marjorie Hart and Leona Harrison, and brother Billy Chase. Shirley was an avid gardener especially native Florida plants. Her love of wildlife was legendary as demonstrated by the numerous wild animals she rescued and nursed back to health. Most importantly she was a proud mother and her legacy is her children.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her celebration of life will be at a later date in Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the animal rescue charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.