Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Beach Funeral Home East
1689 S. Patrick Drive
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Indian Harbour Beach - Shirley Mae Rothe, 89, of Indian Harbour Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born March 27, 1930 in Ipswich, South Dakota to Mabel (Thornberg) and James Blunt. She was preceded in death by her son, Marcus and her loving husband, John. She leaves her sons, Dale Rothe and his wife, Edith and Eric Rothe and his wife, Donna; one sister, Lois Long; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Shirley was employed by Brevard County Public Schools for over 20 years.

Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 11 at Beach Funeral Home East, 1689 S. Patrick Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937. Condolences may be left at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019
