Shirley M Zillig
Merritt Island - Shirley M Zillig, 94, of Merritt Island Florida passed away peacefully July 30, 2019 in her home surrounded by her adoring family.
Shirley was born and raised during the Great Depression in Buffalo, NY. At age 11, passing as an eighteen-year-old, she made her debut as a professional dancer. In 1943, Shirley married her true love and soul mate, Bob. They had four children; the late Bonnie (Quenzler) (Gann) Zillig, Linda (Dorr) Zillig, Christine (Condon) Zillig and Steven Zillig. Shirley and Bob had 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Bob and Shirley shared an entrepreneurial spirit, starting businesses selling fresh eggs door to door and bottling bleach. Shirley raised their four children while helping Bob in the businesses, even giving dance lessons for a time. When Bob invented the Jiffy-tite connector in 1963, they worked side by side growing the company every year. Today the company is thriving more than ever.
Shirley was adventurous and liked to have fun too. She and Bob shared a passion for cars, sailing and motor homing. When Shirley took up flying at age 50 and started air racing with daughter Bonnie, Bob supported her passion. Bob and Shirley celebrated 64 wonderful years together and were inseparable.
In her later years Shirley published her autobiography "My Pathway to Paradise". She often dreamed of reuniting with Bob and enjoyed every day to her last.
A Shirley celebration of life will be given by the family at the Hilton Cocoa Beach, 1550 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 on Sunday September 22. You may sign Shirley's guestbook and get details at www.beckman-williamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 1, 2019