Shirley Mae Fleury



Melbourne & Seneca Falls, NY - Shirley Fleury, age 91, passed away suddenly at home, Saturday, April 7, 2019.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Restvale Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York, next to her beloved husband Verlan, at a future date.



Shirley was born July 22, 1927 to George and Alyce Coombs of Seneca Falls, New York. She was a member of the Mynderse Academy Class of 1945. After graduation, she worked at Evans Chemicals in Waterloo, New York. On November 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, Verlan (Babe) D. Fleury in Seneca Falls. They attended Trinity Episcopal Church where Shirley sang in the choir and participated in Clarke Chapter women's group. She held part-time jobs at the Spinning Wheel Knitting Shop and also in the cafeteria at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School. She was active in several women's civic groups and a bowling league. She and Verlan were members of the Elks Club and enjoyed attending dinners and dances at the club. They spent summers camping around Lake Ontario and the Adirondacks and kept a small vegetable garden. She enjoyed reading, going to movies and the theater, music, dancing, playing cards, crocheting, traveling, playing bingo, and spending time with her friends and family. Shirley is remembered fondly for her zest for life, her carefree attitude and love of people.



She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Flagg of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Karen Flynn of Melbourne, Florida, one grandchild, Tammy Lyons (Aaron Lyons) of Rogersville, Tennessee and three great grandchildren, Gabriel, Nathan, and Phoebe, along with nieces and nephews and several cousins. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary