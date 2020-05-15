Shirley Walden
1934 - 2020
Mims - Shirley Kathryn Flemming Walden 85 of Mims, FL. left this world to be with her Lord Jesus, Friday May 1st, 2020. Shirley was born to Reta Seth Alma Waldron Flemming and George Ephrim Flemming, Jr. in High Springs, FL. June 22nd 1934. She attended Lee School in downtown Leesburg FL abt. 1939. Lee School is a registered historic school in Leesburg that opened in 1912, and it still stands today. Later, she was enrolled at Holy Name Academy at St. Anthony Catholic Church in San Antonio, Florida. And Finally Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville Fl. She married Seaman Irvin S. "Jackie" Walden in Folkston Ga. In 1950. They had four sons. She was the most wonderful, dedicated, giving, selfless and beautiful mother and wife. She will be deeply missed for her tender love, extraordinary kindness, and delightful sense of humor. She was our protector from all harm. She was a Christian all of her life and loved Jesus and teaching us about him. She loved her family. She was predeceased by her Sister Mae Maudeline Valdez of San Diego Ca. She is survived by her ex Husband Irvin S. Walden, Sons Irvin S. "Sharon" Walden, Paul S. Walden, Jackie D. "Robin" Walden and Timothy D. Walden, 4 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Temple Baptist Church 1400 US-1, Titusville, FL 32796 May 23rd, 2020. Visitation 9:00-10:00 am. Service 10:00-11:00 am and Graveside services at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Titusville Fl. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




