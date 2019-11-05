Services
Sidney Everett "Hoot" Hill

Sidney Everett "Hoot" Hill Obituary
Sidney "Hoot" Everett Hill

Titusville - Sidney Everett "Hoot" Hill, 82, passed away at home on October 9, 2019. Hoot was born to the late Franklin and Anita Hill of Logan County, West Virginia on January 27, 1937. He was a successful automotive sales person for most of his employment life and also invested in real estate and the stock market. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, boating and watching the Florida Gators. Hoot is survived by his son Jesse Anthony McGlone of Orlando, Florida and his daughter, Lisa Ciaramella of Jacksonville, Florida. He also had many friends and family members as well as compassionate care givers. Hoot was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Hill and his grandson Zachary Ciaramella. There will be a private memorial service held by the family at another time. Please leave your condolences at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
