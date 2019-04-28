|
|
Sidney "Sid" LaDow GLD
Palm Bay - Sidney L. LaDow passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in August 1939 in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, a small farming community near the Mississippi River north of St. Louis. He was the son of Lee and Lillian LaDow both of whom are deceased. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, HenryEtta "Sue" Lenardon-LaDow and his sister, Scotty. Sid lived a "Huck Finn" childhood working on his Uncle's farm, fishing, camping, hunting and generally having a great time. Sid joined the U.S. Army upon graduation from high school and served in several Infantry assignments stateside and overseas. In 1966 he graduated from Officers Candidate School and was commissioned at 2Lt. in the Ordnance Corps. His first assignment was a Battalion Maintenance Officer in a Tank Battalion in the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He later commanded a four hundred man General Support Maintenance Company in Fort Bragg, North Carolina which supported the Eighteenth Airborne Corps and attached units. Another assignment was as the State Maintenance Advisor to the Kentucky Army National Guard. Sid also served a year in Vietnam as a Company Commander in the Airmobile First Cavalry Division. Other overseas assignments include Germany and Korea. His numerous awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf clusters, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and the Expert Infantryman's Badge. After leaving the Army and becoming a reservist, Sid was hired at the Palm Bay Police Department. Shortly thereafter he met Sue Lenardon who was a Police Dispatcher at the same Department. They quickly became soul mates and were married in 1982. Several weeks later, Sid returned to active duty in the Army and was stationed at an Army Logistical Headquarters unit in New Orleans, Louisiana where he was the Maintenance Plans and Policies Officer. Sue remained in Palm Bay and served on the Palm Bay City Council until 1987 and would visit Sid in New Orleans as time would permit. During the assignment, Sid also served in Germany as a Gallant Eagle participant and Egypt as part of the BrightStar exercise. In 1986, Sid retired from the Army as a Major and immediately returned to work at Palm Bay Police Department Investigations Division. He worked at the Police Department until 1995 and during that time was selected as Officer of the year several times. Sid then went to work at the States Attorney's Office in Viera in Juvenile Diversion Programs. He was assigned as the Teen Court Coordinator, a program which was immensely successful. Thousands of youngsters were given a fresh start and went on to lead successful lives. Sid retired for the third time in 2002. He and Sue enjoyed camping in their motor home, playing guitar and singing in the back yard, attending bluegrass festivals and antique tractor shows, going on cruises, attending concerts at the King Center and playing with their Shetland Sheepdogs, Bonnie and Clyde. Sid was a volunteer at the Palm Bay Police Department for many years. He is survived by two sons, David and William, a daughter, Angela, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Sid was a fifty-six year Master Mason, a member of the Palm Bay Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Azan Shriners Center. Other organizations include the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Military Officers Association of America. He was a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in Criminal Justice. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the "Azan Shrine Center Transportation Fund" at 1591 West Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935. A memorial service will be held at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims at a later date. Sid is once again with his beloved Sue and all is well. Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care are in charge of arrangements. The family thanks Ray, Michelle, Mark, Laura, Steve, Pam, Bill, John Torres, Michael Ammen, his law enforcement brothers and sisters and many others too numerous to mention. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019