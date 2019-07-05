|
|
Sioux G. Zilaitis
Indialantic, FL - Sioux G. Zilaitis , 83, of Indialantic passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 2, 2019. She was a Retired Government Worker moving to Brevard in 1978 from McLean, VA and a member of St Paul Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her son Glen (Nancy) Gray, daughters Lezlie (Michael) Gray and Tamara Gray, grandchildren Yahn and Sven Gray and Jordan Francis, great-grandchildren Ava, Lilly, Theodon and Olivia, brother Russell Barnes and sister Jane Renas and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Monday July 8th from 5pm-7pm at the Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday July 9th at 11am in the St Paul Lutheran Church. Donations in her memory may be made to breast cancer research or any veterans association. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 5, 2019