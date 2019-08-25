Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cocoa Beach Country Club
Dr. Skip Beeler


1953 - 2019
Dr. Skip Beeler Obituary
Dr. Skip Beeler

Cocoa Beach - Dr. Skip Beeler, 66, passed away peacefully from bile duct cancer on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home in Cocoa Beach. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Teri and their children Sean, of Jacksonville Beach, Tess and husband Brad of Salt Lake City, Utah, sister Stacy and husband Darren Horst of Fernandina Beach and four grand-dogs. He was predeceased by his parents Pat and Lee Beeler, his niece Erin Horst, and nephew Max Schlueter.

Skip served his community as a physician in local emergency rooms and clinics, as Medical Director of Kennedy Space Center for 22 years, and as Mayor of Cocoa Beach from 2002-2012.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday, September 6th from 5-7pm at Cocoa Beach Country Club.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Erin's Hope for Friends or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. You may sign Dr. Beeler's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 25, 2019
