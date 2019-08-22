|
Sofi Kurz
Merritt Island - Sofi Kurz died peacefully on August 15, 2019. She was a beloved sister, aunt and friend to many. Sofi was born to Mr. and Mrs George Efstratiyadis on July 8, 1935 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Upon high school graduation she matriculated to St. Mary's School in Brighton, England and then returned to Istanbul and began work with American Express. Sofi met and married Air Force Captain and dentist, B. Jerome Kurz. At the end of Jerry's tour of duty, they moved to Merritt Island, Florida where Jerry started his dental practice. Sofi worked for over 40 years at Joline's Travel of Cocoa Beach and eventually became owner and CEO.
Sofi and Jerry loved to travel and visit their many international friends around the globe. Sofi was an amazing lady who spoke three languages fluently and could converse in two others.
As a couple, they were also noted for their extravagant dinner parties where they exhibited their culinary skills.
Sofi was generous with her friends and sponsored several of their children from overseas welcoming them into her home as they studied at schools in the United States.
Sofi was predeceased by her husband of 48 years and her sister, Mary Ozayas. She is survived by her older brother, Viron Efstratiyadis, two nieces, Sibel Ozayas and Irem Ozayas, and two grandnieces, Miray Senay and Merve Dogru.
Funeral Services will be held at Wiley-Baxley Funeral Home at 1360 North Courtenay Pkwy. on Monday August 26th at 10:30 A.M.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 22, 2019