Sonia B. Ghali



Melbourne - Sonia Ghali, aged 79, passed away from pulmonary failure complications on October 31, 2020. She was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico and is survived by her daughter, Lisa, son, Alexander, and her extended family members.



Sonia received her PhD in Social Work from New York University in 1985 and practiced as a professor and psychotherapist for over forty years. She is a parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne and became a member of the Secular Order of Descaled Carmelites of Saint Joseph in 2008.



Sonia was a kind, caring and spiritual woman and is loved by many. A limited outdoor committal service will take place and a virtual attendance link will be provided through Beach Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store