Sonja Marie Clisby
Sonja Marie Clisby

Melbourne - Sonja Marie Clisby was born in Melbourne, Fl. on July 8th 1980.

On May 1, 2020 Sonja breathed out her last breath here on earth and her next breath in, was in the presents of Jesus.

She fought with Juvenile Diabetes. God saw her fight was hard and called her home to Him.

Sonja was preceded in death by her father Gary Eugene Clisby; infant daughter Kalila Clisby; grandparents, Harvey and Lila Clisby; and grandmother, Hilma Mae Cole Davis.

Sonja is survived by her pride and joy, her wonderful and loving son Kobe Allen Micheal Clisby; brothers Jacob and Jason Clisby; her awesomely loving mother Vicki Ann Davis Westfall; plus several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who love and will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers Sonja would appreciate donations made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.




Published in FloridaToday from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
May 4, 2020
Baby girl, Fly high with the Angels
You are so very much LOVED and MISSED!!! No more pain for you. No more diabetes. No more sadness. No more heartaches. No more missing your Daddy and your Granny. What a big reunion you are at! Holding on to Kalila❤ I will keep in touch with Kobe and not loose contact with him. I will keep an eye or two on your momma. We will be alright. We will think of you daily. We will keep your memory ALIVE❤
Give the family up there our love. Till we meet again......I love you
Renee Allgeo
Family
