Melbourne - Sonja Marie Clisby was born in Melbourne, Fl. on July 8th 1980.



On May 1, 2020 Sonja breathed out her last breath here on earth and her next breath in, was in the presents of Jesus.



She fought with Juvenile Diabetes. God saw her fight was hard and called her home to Him.



Sonja was preceded in death by her father Gary Eugene Clisby; infant daughter Kalila Clisby; grandparents, Harvey and Lila Clisby; and grandmother, Hilma Mae Cole Davis.



Sonja is survived by her pride and joy, her wonderful and loving son Kobe Allen Micheal Clisby; brothers Jacob and Jason Clisby; her awesomely loving mother Vicki Ann Davis Westfall; plus several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who love and will miss her dearly.



In lieu of flowers Sonja would appreciate donations made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.









