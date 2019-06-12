|
|
Spencer Pacheco
Indialantic - Spencer Robert Hertrich Pacheco, 28, of Indialantic, Florida passed away suddenly June 5, 2019. Spencer was born in Cocoa Beach and grew up in Satellite Beach, Florida. In 2017 he volunteered to work in Brazil for nearly a month to teach children English and build a school. Spencer was passionate about learning and experiencing many different cultures. For the first semester of senior year of high school he elected to study in Porto, Portugal. During his four-month stay he graduated from language school and attended a local high school as a normal student. He returned to Satellite High and graduated with his class in May 2009.
After high school Spencer wanted to explore and try new experiences. He moved to St. John in the US Virgin Islands to work as an intern at an eco-resort. He traveled to South America, Europe, Canada, Mexico and all over the United States. He attended Eastern Florida State College with a goal of becoming a history professor. He worked in several different fields including positions as a chef, assistant kitchen manager and mortgage loan processor.
Spencer had many loves and interests; he had a huge heart and was an old soul in a young man's body. His love of soccer began at a young age and he was an original founder and supporter of "Iron Lion Firm" for both Orlando City and Pride soccer teams. Spencer protested for equal rights and pay for all women-he proudly displayed banners at home games. His favorite experience was attending the 2016 Rio Olympics with his mom. During that 2-week trip Spencer enjoyed the Brazilian culture, cheered on friends during their events, and witnessed Brazil's men's soccer team win the Gold Medal. He especially loved his history and genealogy and researched his Portuguese, Irish, and Scottish heritage.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Bobbie Pacheco Dyer of Indialantic, Florida; Paternal grandmother, Maria Pacheco Pinder; Aunt Lisa Marie Pinder; half-brother Charles Hertrich; Godfather Thomas Demchak; Uncle Commander Chris Demchak "USN" (Ret.); Aunt Jenifer Demchak, and Godmother Rosemary Demchak and his maternal step grandmother, Ronna Jean Pinder, he is not survived by his late maternal grandfather Ernst Richard Pinder.
Services to celebrate Spencer's life will be held on Thursday, June 13th at Florida Tech's All Faith Center, at 1:00 pm, with a brief reception immediately following, all family and friends are invited to join. Florida Tech All Faith Center 3216 Engineering St. Melbourne, FL 32901
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florida Tech University Women's Soccer Team or the Kerosene Lamp Foundation.
Florida Tech Women's Soccer program Office of Development 150 W. University Blvd Melbourne, FL 32901 321-674-8962
Kerosene Lamp Foundation Attn: AFE, LLC PO Box 127 Orinda, CA 94563
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 12, 2019