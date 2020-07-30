Stephen Robert Drazich
Stephen Robert Drazich 85, of Wintersville, Ohio and Cocoa Beach, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Stephen was born on September 16, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother George Drazich. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his sister Ella Lazich, children Samuel, Gwendolyn, George and Natasha, his 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
He graduated from Case Institute of Technology on a football scholarship with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1956. He spent his career working in the aerospace industry with Lockheed Martin Space Systems on the Fleet Ballistic Missile programs Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident.
He learned to surf in Hawaii in 1966 while on a work assignment. Stephen enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his children and grandchildren, making wine, and recreating Tesla science demonstrations.
Services and burial were held in Steubenville, Ohio.
