Steve Harper


1952 - 2020
Steve Harper Obituary
Steve Harper

Steve Harper was born February 12, 1952 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Steve passed away very unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 at Holmes Regional Hospital due to post surgery complications. He is survived by his son, Ryan, his daughter Lindsay, his niece Kaitlyn Wolf and her family, and his sister Betsy Cook and her family, and his brother-in-law Carl Flowers and his family. Steve was pre-deceased by his parents Nancy and Lt. Colonel Harvey Harper Jr., his wife Cathy Faye Harper; and his sister Susan Poe. Steve served 4 years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a 30-year resident in Palm Bay. Steve had a very long and successful career in engineering, operations, and quality positions at Rockwell Collins, DRS, and Harris. Retiring from Harris just last year, Steve started to explore the world including trips to Portugal and Mexico as he really had a beautiful perspective on life. In addition to his passion for his family and his career, Steve was an avid musician who played guitar and bass, but mostly played, due to his life-long passion for music and his joy in entertaining people.

Memorials preferred to the family.

You may sign in at www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
