Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Steven C. Hord

Steven C. Hord Obituary
Steven C. Hord

Merritt Island - Steven C. Hord, age 59, of Merritt Island, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Calvary Chapel of Merritt Island, located at 3500 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island. He will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Full obituary and condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
