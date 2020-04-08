|
|
Steven Dean Webster
On April 2nd Steven Dean Webster left his earthly home to be with the Lord for all eternity. His almost 9 year hard fought battle with cancer was over. He left this world the same way he lived in it, surrounded by those he loved. Steven was born July 7th, 1949 in Waltham, MA to Harold and Virginia (Adams) Webster. They moved to Florida in 1954 and to hear Steven tell it, Merritt Island was the best place a boy could grow up in. He heard the call of the waves at age 13, fell in love with surfing and surfed every day he could until cancer left him too weak to paddle out. That was a sad day. Steven joined the Marine Corp in 1968 and served proudly. Steven was a wonderful carpenter and worked hard all of his life. Some of his years were spent in Aurora, CO and that is where his great love of the Denver Broncos began.
In 2001 Steven met his true shotgun rider, Libbie Strickland, and there began a storybook romance. Steven is survived by his loving wife Libbie, his favorite daughter, Shannon and her husband Everett, his favorite son Jeremiah and his girlfriend Cara and his much loved grandchildren Dylan, Deanna, Steven, Justin, Joseph, and Jacob. Also his loving brother Bill, (Renee) and sister in law Linda, Libbie's mom and four sisters, their husbands and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In death Steven is reunited with his parents and his brothers, Dwight and Scott.
Steven was a hugger and we are waiting until we can hug each other to have his celebration of life and paddle out. Our prayers go out to everyone grieving at this crazy time when you can't have the actual presence of your friends and family to help you. This is so very hard. We miss you Steven and you will be forever remembered with love. If you would like to do something in his name please donate to Grace Methodist Merritt Island legacy fund. He loved his church family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020