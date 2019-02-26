|
|
Steven James Ward, Jr
- - Steven James Ward, Jr. passed on February 9, 2019. He was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a magnetic force whose presence will be greatly missed. Steven is survived by his children Ariel, Sydney, Amber, Josh and Marcus; his sisters Lea, Cara, Corey, Nicole and Rebecka; his parents Michele, Twila and Steven; his grandmother Genevieve and many other loved ones. Join us in celebrating his life on March 2, 2019, at The Geneva Community Center, 161 1st St. Geneva, FL 32732 at 2:00pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 26, 2019