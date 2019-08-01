|
|
Steven P. Galler
Palm Bay, Florida - Steven Paul Galler, 57, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He spent several years working as an EMT after serving in the US Navy. He enjoyed piloting, boating, fishing, and being surrounded by his family and friends, and had a strong love for animals. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Valerie, brother Bobby (Brandi), his two children Jarrod (Nikki) and Keirsten, his three step-children Jessica, Christine, and Daniel, and six grandchildren.
Military Honors and a Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 2nd, at 10am in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Home Chapel.
Donations in his memory may be made to the VFW #4206. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 1, 2019