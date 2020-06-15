Stewart Eldredge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart Eldredge

Titusville - William S. Eldredge, 86, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 28, 1933 in Memphis, TN to the late William and Medora Eldredge, William served our nation with great honor with the US Army and was honorable discharged in 1956. William enjoyed sailing, old movies and biking. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Other than his parents, William is preceded in death by his brothers William A. Eldredge Sr. and Henry L. Eldredge. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of sixty years, Sarah; daughters Katina Metz and Victoria Eldredge; granddaughters Brittany and Mallery Metz; sister Val Black, step-sister Beth; brothers James D. Eldredge and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved