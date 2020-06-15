Stewart Eldredge

Stewart EldredgeTitusville - William S. Eldredge, 86, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 28, 1933 in Memphis, TN to the late William and Medora Eldredge, William served our nation with great honor with the US Army and was honorable discharged in 1956. William enjoyed sailing, old movies and biking. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Other than his parents, William is preceded in death by his brothers William A. Eldredge Sr. and Henry L. Eldredge. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of sixty years, Sarah; daughters Katina Metz and Victoria Eldredge; granddaughters Brittany and Mallery Metz; sister Val Black, step-sister Beth; brothers James D. Eldredge and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home.