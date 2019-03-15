|
Sue Carole Salisbury
Cocoa Beach - Sue Carole Salisbury, 85, lovingly known as "Saphire" or "Lucas", has ascended to be with the Lord on Monday March 11, 2019. Born September 17, 1933 to Harry and Edna Ellis in South Charleston, West Virginia, where she met and married the love of her life, David L. Salisbury Jr. It was Love at first sight, on a blind date, they were married 5 months later. They were married 65 years. Sue was many roles in her lifetime including, Homemaker, Artist, Crafter, inspirer and keeper of books. Sue loved creating with her hands and is recognized with her amazing 3D Art & Crafts, Handmade Soaps and Balms. She is predeceased by her brother Harry L. Ellis. She is survived by husband D.L. Salisbury Jr., son David L. Salisbury 3rd and daughter-in-law Sherri Salisbury, nieces, grandchildren and great-grands. Per her request, there will be no service or Funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Health First, Cape Canaveral Hospital, in her name, would be the family wishes.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 15, 2019